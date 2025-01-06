Day 3 of the second Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town had a heated encounter between Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder. A follow-on was imposed on the visitors after they got bundled out for 194 on the third day as the Proteas scored a whopping total of 615 in their first innings. Coming out to bat again, Pakistan ended the day at 213/1 after their openers Shan Masood (102*) and Babar (81) stitched a record opening partnership of 205 runs.

During Pakistan's second innings, Babar got involved in a verbal exchange with Proteas all-rounder Mulder. The incident took place in the 32nd over, when Babar played a drive back to Mulder at the non-striker's end.

As soon as Mulder received the ball, he threw it back at Babar, claiming to aim at the stumps. However, Babar was standing at a good distance from the stumps and the ball hit straight on his pads.

Fight moment between Babar Azam and Wiaan Mulder.



Wiaan Mulder unnecessary throws the ball at Babar Azam & showing him verbal aggression. #BabarAzam𓃵 #PAKvsSA #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/PZnPNTWELZ — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) January 5, 2025

After this, both the players exchanged some words and the umpires immediately intervened and resolved the matter.

Talking about Babar, the star Pakistan batter was dismissed for 81 and failed to end his Test century drought, which is going on since August 2023.

He stood in disbelief in the first innings after glancing a loose ball from 18-year-old debutant Kwena Maphaka down the leg side to be caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne for 58. He was similarly reluctant to go in the second innings.

"Both innings I batted well, then unfortunately I made a mistake," said Babar. "It was very disappointing because I started well but did not finish well. Unfortunately as a batsman you make a lot of mistakes."

The Masood-Babar partnership of 205 was the highest for the first wicket for Pakistan in Tests against South Africa. It also exceeded Pakistan's first innings total of 194, which prompted South African captain Temba Bavuma to enforce the follow on.

Advertisement

(With AFP Inputs)