Team India gave a huge hamper of good memories to it's fans after they clinched the T20 World Cup 2024 in June in Barbados. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India defeated South Africa by seven runs and earned their second T20 World Cup title. It also ended India's 11-year-long ICC title drought. The main architect of India's flawless triumph in the tournament was pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has time and again proved his worth with his masterclass bowling spells.

Bumrah bagged the Player of the Series award for his performance in the World Cup. Not only this, but the star pacer has always been the backbone of India's bowling unit across formats.

Recently, veteran South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi left the fans amazed as he shared an interesting stat on X (formerly Twitter). The stats showed that Shamsi and Bumrah have played the same number of T20Is, delivered the same number of balls, and surprising scalped the same amount of wickets.

Fun fact... Jasprit Bumrah and I have played the exact same amount of T20 international games



Bowled the exact same number of balls in those games



And taken the exact same amount of wickets!



Such a crazy coincidence pic.twitter.com/30wPOzkLmA — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) November 17, 2024

While replying to fan's comment, Shamsi also made it clear that the purpose of sharing the post was not to compare himself with Bumrah but to share the "crazy fact".

"There is no comparison. Just a crazy fact that we've played the same amount of games, taken the same wickets aaand the freakiest of all, bowled the same amount of balls," wrote Shamsi in reply.

However, it is worth noting that despite having the same stats in T20Is, Bumrah's on-field impact is much greater than Shamsi's.

Shamsi was also a part of South Africa's Playing XI, who fumbled against India's lineup during the T20 World Cup final. Since that match, Shamsi is yet to feature for South Africa as he was not a part of the squad who faced India in the recently-concluded T20I series.

India clinched the four-match T20I series against South Africa under the captaincy of star batter Suryakumar Yadav.