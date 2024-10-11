South African captain Temba Bavuma will miss the first Test against Bangladesh later this month as he recovers from an elbow injury. Bavuma will travel to Bangladesh with the team next week but a left triceps muscle strain will keep him out of the first Test starting in Dhaka on October 21. According to a statement from Cricket South Africa, it is hoped Bavuma will be fit for the second Test starting in Chittagong on October 29.

Aiden Markram will captain the team in the first Test. Markram has captained South Africa in white-ball cricket but it will be his first time in charge of the Test team.

Bavuma was injured during a one-day international against Ireland in Abu Dhabi last Friday when he fell awkwardly in diving to avoid a run-out.

Dewald Brevis has been added to the touring squad as cover.

Brevis, 21, has only played in 12 first-class matches but scored 49 and 74 in a four-day match for South Africa A against Sri Lanka A last month.

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has also been added to the squad in place of Nandre Burger, who has a lumbar stress fracture.

Amended South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton (wkt) and Kyle Verreynne (wkt).

Fixtures:

October 21-25, first Test, Dhaka.

October 29-November 2, second Test, Chattogram.

