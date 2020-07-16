Snehasish Ganguly, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's elder brother and Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary, tested positive for coronavirus of Wednesday. In June, there were rumours that he had contracted the disease but he made it clear that his wife had tested positive for COVID-19. As per reports, his mother-in-law and father-in-law had also tested positive for the disease.

"I am perfectly healthy and am doing office every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," Snehasish had said in a CAB media statement.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing rounds," he added.

The former first class cricketer has been admitted to Belle Vue Clinic.