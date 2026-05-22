Former Indian cricket team batter Sourav Ganguly rolled back the years as he played some beautiful shots to score 132 runs off just 68 balls in a viral gully cricket clip. Ganguly, who was well known for his elegant off-side shots, showed off his batting prowess and even slammed few trademark sixes straight down the group during the informal match. Internet was left stunned as the 53-year-old looked completely at ease and social media users were all praise for his batting. Ganguly scored 131 in his debut Test match against England and during this knock, he decided to score 1 more.

During the video, Ganguly was given two 'lives' which meant he could afford to get dismissed once. He reached his half-century in 33 balls and ended up losing his first 'life' at 75. However, there was no stopping as he raced to the century in 58 deliveries.

Following his century, the wicket-keeper urged Ganguly to recreate his iconic Lord's celebration. However, he remained in high sprits and ended his knock on 132.

Earlier, during his appearance on Raj Shamani's podcast, Ganguly said that he had no idea Indian players were approached to do 'match-fixing'.

He spoke to Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid, asking them if any of them had been approached by someone to do such a thing.

"The issues that the Indian team faced just before I became captain - betting, match-fixing - I didn't even know about these things. I kept asking Sachin [Tendulkar] and Rahul [Dravid] 'Does it actually happen? Has anyone approached you?' Because no one had approached me. So, I spoke to Sachin, 'Tujhe kisi ne poocha?' He said no. We all used to play both formats - Tests and one-dayers. Asked Anil [Kumble] too, he said 'No. Nobody asked me'. So, I wasn't too sure what it even was. That [captaincy] was the job in hand. So, I didn't have these things in mind," Ganguly opened up on the Raj Shamani podcast.

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