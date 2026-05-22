Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to battle it out for the final top two spot, as they face off in a crucial IPL 2026 clash in Hyderabad on Friday. RCB are favourites for it, as they are top of the table with a healthy net-run-rate (NRR). RCB captain Rajat Patidar is expected to return, having missed their last game. Pat Cummins-led SRH need a huge victory to overcome the NRR difference and beat RCB in the standings. All eyes are on RCB talisman Virat Kohli, who is on the verge of a massive IPL record. (Live Scorecard)
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru LIVE Score | SRH vs RCB LIVE Updates, IPL 2026, straight from Hyderabad:
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Usually a high-scoring ground, it'll be interesting to see what the toss-winning captain decides to do.
If SRH win the toss, they're likely going to bat first, given their need for a big margin of victory.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: We interviewed Pat Cummins!
Recently, SRH captain Pat Cummins spoke to NDTV in an exclusive interview. The Australian star talked about Ishan Kishan's captaincy, the message from SRH owners and facing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in IPL 2026. READ HERE
SRH vs RCB LIVE: RCB bowling vs SRH batting?
This match could be decided by the battle between RCB's pace attack and SRH's power-packed batting. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been arguably the best bowler of IPL 2026, while a different member of the SRH batting steps up and wins matches each game.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Rajat Patidar to return?
RCB captain Rajat Patidar is set to return to action after missing their previous match. It was confirmed ahead of the game that Patidar would be back. It will be interesting to see who goes out, given the poor form of Jacob Bethell and the 'Player of the Match' performance by Venkatesh Iyer in the last match.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: How can SRH leapfrog RCB?
Here are the scenarios in which SRH can leapfrog RCB in NRR and clinch a Top 2 spot:
- Batting first: If SRH score 200 runs batting first, then they'll have to win by 87 runs or more.
- Batting second: If RCB score 180 batting first, then SRH will have to chase it down in 11 overs.
SRH vs RCB LIVE: Virat Kohli on verge of mega record
RCB talisman Virat Kohli is 58 runs away from becoming the first player to score 600+ runs in 4 consecutive IPL seasons. Currently, he has done it in 3 consecutive IPL seasons (2023, 2024, 2025).
The others to do it are:
- Chris Gayle (2011, 2012, 2013)
- David Warner (2016, 2017, 2019)
- KL Rahul (2020, 2021, 2022)
SRH vs RCB LIVE: SRH need huge win
Sunrisers Hyderabad have already sealed their spot in the playoffs but need to win by a massive margin in order to leapfrog RCB and enter the Top 2. Their NRR is +0.350, and they need to win by nearly 90 runs in order to jump RCB today.
But, with a powerful batting lineup, you can never say never!
SRH vs RCB LIVE: RCB look to confirm top spot
Royal Challengers Bengaluru currently lead the IPL 2026 points table, with 18 points and a net-run-rate (NRR) of +1.065. Bar a huge defeat today, RCB will likely seal first position and the Top 2 berth.
Gujarat Titans (GT), led by Shubman Gill, have already booked a Top 2 spot.
IPL 2026: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). A big one today in Hyderabad, with the final Top 2 spot to be decided.
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the match.