Star Nepal cricketer Rohit Paudel was at the receiving end of a bizarre dismissal on Friday during an ICC Cricket World Cup League Two match against USA at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur. On the final ball of the 38th over, Paudel was given LBW off USA's Milind Kumar even though the ball never hit his pads. In fact, the ball appeared to hit the gloves as he attempted a sweep shot.

Paudel was clearly unhappy with the way he was given out. He even punched his bat after the decision was given. Generally, a batter showing frustration after being given out - such as swearing, throwing equipment, or hitting boundary cushions - is typically charged with a Level 1 or Level 2 Code of Conduct breach.

It remains to be seen if Paudel is given any such punishment.

There have been no shortage of poor umpiring decisions during the ongoing ODI tri series in Nepal. Add this from today to the list. Nepal captain Rohit Paudel given lbw on a ball that never hit his pads, appeal upheld from USA bowler Milind Kumar on gloved sweep into the ground. pic.twitter.com/KN9PwL1s7A — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) May 22, 2026

Paudel is Nepal's captain. He led the side in the T20 World Cup 2026 too. Nepal came close to defeating England but lost by a mere four runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

"If we get an opportunity of playing with them (Test-playing nations) regularly, maybe in a year, I would say not even 6-7 series but at least one or two series, so that we can test ourselves, that would be very good. I hope that after this World Cup, it changes," he had said.

Paudel said "it would mean a lot" if any of the top sides such as Australia, England or India tour Nepal for bilateral cricket.

"It will mean a lot, especially if an Australian team or an England team comes to Nepal," he said.

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