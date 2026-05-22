Since the inauguration of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, a total of 15 different franchises have played in the league. The two latest - Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - were introduced ahead of the 2022 season, when the league was expanded to 10 teams. However, there hasn't yet been an IPL franchise representing the state of Bihar, from where cricketers like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ishan Kishan hail. Billionaire businessman Anil Agarwal, who is the founder and chairman of diversified mining company Vedanta Resources Limited, urged the creation of an IPL team representing Bihar in a heartfelt post on social media.

Agarwal expressed concern over the fact that Bihar is yet to receive the cricketing identity that the state "deserves", despite producing talents like Sooryavanshi and Kishan, who have already broken multiple records in the world of cricket.

Anil Agarwala urges for Bihar IPL team

"Don't you think Bihar deserves an unparalleled team of its own, just like Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, and Kolkata Knight Riders?

The soil of Bihar has given the country many exceptional cricketers.

Ishan Kishan, born in Patna, scored the fastest ODI double century in terms of balls faced. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi from Samastipur became the youngest player to make an IPL debut. And today, the eyes of the entire world are on the brilliant bowling of Saqib Hussain, born into an ordinary family in Gopalganj.

But one thing always bothers me: why hasn't our Bihar yet earned the recognition and identity in cricket that we rightfully deserve?

Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians Kolkata Knight Riders







ODI double century... pic.twitter.com/bgScCh40Zd — Anil Agarwal (@AnilAgarwal_Ved) May 22, 2026

It has always been my dream and endeavor to ensure that the youth of Bihar get full opportunities to excel in every field, and that our players receive world-class infrastructure and support right here in Bihar. I'm fully confident that if our children get the right inspiration and facilities, the team emerging from our Bihar will become the best in the world.

And I stand firmly with the youth of Bihar in this effort. I will provide unconditional support from my side to advance Bihar's cricket team and its players here.

For me, Bihar is not just a state-it's an emotion.

And now the time has come for the talent of our soil to shine on the field."

When will the IPL next expand?

In 2025, IPL chairman Arun Singh Dhumal hinted that the league could expand from 74 games to 94 games from 2028, turning to a full home-and-away format between the 10 teams.

However, there has been no talk of two further teams being added in the immediate future.

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