MS Dhoni did not play a single game for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2026. Ahead of the tournament, Dhoni suffered a calf strain which ruled him out for two weeks initially, according to CSK management. Then one of their coaches said he had again suffered a calf strain during the recovery, which further delayed his return. Ahead of CSK's final home match this week, CSK management said Dhoni suffered a thumb injury. Though Dhoni came to the ground for CSK's final match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, it was mainly for a photo-op.

CSK could not qualify for the IPL 2026 playoffs after a loss to Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Dhoni left the camp before the match.

Needless to say, Dhoni's absence from the ground and the team has disappointed CSK fans.

1983 World Cup winner Krishnamachari Srikkanth, while portraying Dhoni as one of the greatest cricketers in the world, said CSK management should have provided more clarity regarding Dhoni.

"They kept saying he'll be ready for the next match. After that, they'll fool fans with some video of him in the nets. Then they kept saying he reinjured himself. They should first stop all this foolishness. Instead, you should have just said Dhoni is not going to play the entire season," Krishnamachari Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"If you did that, fans would have been mentally prepared. Ruturaj Gaikwad kept saying the big man will be available next match. That's where the management and captain should have been forthright. If they just said he won't play the full season, the fans would have agreed and moved on."

"To be honest, nobody is missing Dhoni in the matches. They only ask why he's not there in the dressing room. But other than that, nobody is asking why he's not playing in the matches. The Dhoni era is over."

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