Chennai Super Kings are out of IPL 2026 playoff contention after losing to Gujarat Titans in their must-win clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The result means that CSK have now failed to finish in the top four for a third straight season. The five-time champions finished fifth in 2024, followed by a wooden-spoon finish last year - an unwanted low that the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side had never experienced in previous seasons under the captaincy of the legendary MS Dhoni.

In a scathing verdict, former India batter Virender Sehwag singled out CSK's batting as their biggest concern of the season, while also acknowledging that the franchise was unfortunate to lose some crucial names to injury.

"I think the biggest concern for them has been their batting. Of course, injuries to the likes of Dhoni, Brevis, Mhatre and Khaleel was a huge blow. Their batting lacked consistency in comparison to other teams. If you're batting in consistent you can still put up results here and there. When you can't chase 180-190 and get out under 160 while batting first, it is a big concern," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also rued the lack of runs in the middle order, especially from Dewald Brevis, who was expected to play a pivotal role this year after impressing in the latter stages of the tournament last season.

"Brevis didn't fire according to expectations. They tried multiple batter at no. 3 and 4 but no one showcased consistency. Mhatre, Urvil and Sarfaraz were tried at no. 4. Against Gujarat, Ruturaj batted at no. 3. CSK were let down by their batting," he added.

During the same discussion, former CSK pacer Mohit Sharma remarked that the team's bowling unit also endured an off-season this time around.

CSK last lifted the IPL title in 2023 when Dhoni was the captain of the franchise.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season