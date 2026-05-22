The cricket world continues to go gaga over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi mania. The teenager has now entered the chats of former England pacer Stuart Broad's WhatsApp group. Speaking with former England teammate Jos Buttler, Broad revealed that his private WhatsApp group, comprising friends who follow the sport, goes berserk every time Sooryavanshi lights up the IPL this season. Buttler, currently playing for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026, highlighted how Sooryavanshi, who plays for his former team Rajasthan Royals, is only a few sixes away from breaking Chris Gayle's record for the most maximums in an IPL season.

"Talking about sixes, our friend Vaibhav smashed a few sixes again last night. He's now hit the most sixes for sure by an Indian player in an IPL. He's over 50 (53) sixes, I think, in the season. And I think it's only Gayle who's just ahead of him with maybe one or two more sixes for the all-time record for most sixes in a season," Buttler said on 'For The Love Of Cricket' Podcast.

"I've watched him bat in the powerplay, The stats galore, right? Balls per boundary in the powerplay is two. So every other ball in the powerplay, he hits a four or a six, which is just crazy. Chris Gayle - best T20 player to ever play the game, I think, especially in terms of six-hitting - is the record with 59. He's one step ahead of everyone," he added.

Broad went on to add that every time he and his friends think they've figured out a way to stop Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old leaves them red-faced by doing something uniquely extraordinary.

"I've got a little WhatsApp group that's with mates who love their cricket, and every time he gets going, it's like, 'He's off again - 43 off 17'. And then it comes back, 'I thought we'd worked him out - bouncer and Yorker theory,'" said Broad.

Sooryavanshi is in contention for the Orange Cap this season, having smashed 579 runs in 13 innings at an average of 44.53 and a staggering strike rate of 236.32, including a century and three fifties. He has hit 53 sixes in the tournament, the most by an Indian in a single IPL edition.

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