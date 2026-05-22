Punjab Kings will need something spectacular to arrest a disastrous slide and keep their fading playoff hopes alive when they take on already-eliminated Lucknow Super Giants, in their IPL clash, on Saturday. Punjab's campaign has unravelled dramatically since their record 265-run chase against Delhi Capitals on April 25. From remaining unbeaten till the midway stage and looking like genuine title contenders with six wins in seven matches, the last season's runners-up have crashed to six successive defeats, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Now placed fifth, Punjab not only need to beat LSG in their final league game here on Saturday but also depend on Sunday's double headers (MI vs RR and KKR vs DC) to earn a place in the playoff.

The Shreyas Iyer-led side would hope both Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders lose their respective matches.

A Rajasthan Royals win over Mumbai would officially end Punjab's hopes, while a KKR victory over Delhi Capitals could bring net run rate into play.

At present, PBKS hold a slight edge in NRR over KKR.

But before permutations come into the picture, Punjab first need to rediscover their form after a prolonged slump that has exposed flaws across departments.

Their aggressive top order of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh and Cooper Connolly has failed to provide the explosive starts that defined the first half of their season.

Priyansh has managed just one fifty in his last seven innings and was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, while Prabhsimran too has struggled for consistency with only one fifty in his last five innings.

Connolly has shown glimpses but has not converted starts into substantial scores.

Having reamined among the leaders in run-getters' tally, captain Iyer's returns too have dipped sharply during the losing streak, crossing fifty only once in the six defeats.

The middle order, which scripted the memorable chase against Delhi, has also lost momentum, while their bowling unit has leaked runs regularly at both ends of the innings.

Fielding has further hurt their campaign, with dropped catches proving costly in crucial moments.

LSG, meanwhile, have endured a forgettable season and are out of playoff contention after managing just two wins in their last 10 matches.

They suffered a seven-wicket defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur in their previous outing, a game dominated by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Yet, the home side would take confidence from their recent performances at the Ekana Stadium, where both they secured both their last two wins -- against Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Chennai Super Kings.

The biggest positive for LSG has been the form of Australian duo Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis at the top.

The pair added 109 in only 8.2 overs in the last match and will once again be crucial if LSG are to finish their campaign on a positive note in front of the home crowd.

Nicholas Pooran too would look to rediscover his touch after managing just 87 runs in his last four innings.

Skipper Rishabh Pant, who has endured a disappointing season with only one fifty so far, will also hope to end on a high.

In the bowling department, it remains to be seen whether veteran pacer Mohammed Shami returns after missing the previous game.

Teams (from) LSG: Rishabh Pant (c), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Arshin Kulkarni, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Prabhu Yadav, Wanindu Hasaranga, Anrich Nortje, Josh Inglis, Mohsin Khan, Naman Tiwari, Akash Maharaj Singh, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Arjun Sachin Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi.

PBKS: Shreyas Iyer (c), Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Mitchell Owen, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Musheer Khan, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Pyla Avinash, Yash Thakur, Harnoor Singh, Praveen Dubey, Vishal Nishad.

Match starts: 7.30pm. PTI TAP ATK

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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