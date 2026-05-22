Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Sarfaraz Khan didn't get many opportunities to showcase his skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. In the limited opportunities he earned, Sarfaraz scored 161 runs at an average of 23 and a strike-rate of 169.47. CSK looked on course to qualify for the playoffs before three consecutive defeats saw them crash out of the race. Despite seeing his opportunities being limited, Sarfaraz shared a beautiful post of loyalty for CSK fans on Instagram.

"The best two months that's been. My heart will bleed Yellow...thanku so much @chennaiipl thank you csk fans," Sarfaraz captioned the post as his IPL 2026 season with CSK came to a conclusion.

Season Ends But Not Suspense On MS Dhoni

One of the biggest discussions that took place after CSK's IPL season ended was the future of skipper MS Dhoni. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simons said that while MS Dhoni has not played this season due to a calf injury, the 44-year-old has been batting well in the nets. Simons said Dhoni has been hitting the balls in the nets "as well as I've ever seen him hit it".

Notably, CSK have missed the services of the man who led the team to record five IPL title wins- MS Dhoni, who has missed the entire season owing to a calf injury.

Speaking about if fans will get to see MS Dhoni bat in the next season of the IPL, CSK bowling coach said the former CSK captain is still striking the ball brilliantly in the nets despite dealing with a leg injury that has limited his running. Simons added that only Dhoni will decide on his IPL future, and that the veteran will make the call based on what is best for the team rather than personal reasons. Simons also noted that if Dhoni plays, it would be great to have him around the camp.

"He has hit the ball so well. He obviously had a leg injury which made it very difficult for him to run. So, that's why he couldn't play. But in terms of hitting the ball in the nets, he's hitting it as well as I've ever seen him hit it. But I keep saying this, only MS will know and MS will make the decision about when he's ready and when he's right. And I tell you what, if he knows he's not, he won't play, but if he is right, he will. He'll make the decision in the best interest of the team and not for himself as an individual. But, it would be great to have him playing. It's been great just having around the unit," Eric Simons said in the post-match press conference after the GT vs CSK clash.

With ANI Inputs

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