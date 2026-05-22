Punjab Kings' (PBKS) star pacer Arshdeep Singh has found himself in hot water during IPL 2026 once again, receiving criticism from a certain section of social media users after a video of him with Priyansh Arya went viral on social media. The video, which was reportedly uploaded on Snapchat, shows Arshdeep and teammate Harpreet Brar teasing PBKS opener Priyansh Arya over his smile. The video appears to have been shot inside the team bus. Several social media users criticised Arshdeep over his mocking tone, and claimed that Priyansh appeared uncomfortable.

In the video, Priyansh can be seen looking towards his phone. At that moment, Arshdeep, who appears to be sitting opposite to him, teases him over his smile.

"What a cutie, man! Smile for us, show us your teeth," said Arshdeep, as Brar also burst into laughter.

VIDEO: Arshdeep Singh under fire over Snapchat video with Priyansh Arya

Arshdeep Singh's Snapchat story on Priyansh Arya.



- Priyansh visibly looking uncomfortable. pic.twitter.com/TJCHY32Gi5 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 22, 2026

Social media users had mixed reactions over the video, with many criticising Arshdeep's tone.

Arshdeep is such a bully. He thinks all this is funny when it's clearly making others uncomfortable. Pathetic man https://t.co/tumUm3Lgf9 — Riddhi (@cherrryblssom) May 22, 2026

Why do I see so much hate for Arshdeep on social media? He's still young, learning, and carrying massive expectations every game. Sure, the vlogs can chill a bit, but let's not forget this guy has been India's most reliable T20 bowler after Jasprit Bumrah.



You love your local... https://t.co/kFZbxSkoZn — Navaldeep Singh (@NavalGeekSingh) May 22, 2026

A pathetic human being. The kind of arrogance he has is just so annoying. https://t.co/5eXbmujmYo — Smrutisikha (@SmrutisikhaR) May 22, 2026

This is not the first time that Arshdeep has found himself under fire over his social media during IPL 2026. Earlier, Arshdeep had called Mumbai Indians' (MI) Tilak Varma as 'andhere' (darkness), a reference that was criticised on social media for its racial undertones.

Arshdeep had also received criticism over an explosive Snapchat interaction with a fan. The fan had urged Arshdeep to stop using Punjab Kings' name in the IPL, claiming he was bringing embarrassment.

To that, the pacer had replied in a fiery manner: "What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask their family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?"

On the field, it has also not been a year to remember for Arshdeep. After winning the T20 World Cup 2026, the left-arm pacer has experienced a dip in form in IPL 2026. He has taken 14 wickets in 13 games this season, at an average of 35 and an economy-rate of nearly 10.

Arshdeep's poor form has coincided with a dramatic downfall for Punjab Kings, who won six of their first seven matches, but have since suffered six defeats in a row, leaving their playoff hopes in jeopardy.

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