Despite calls for his ouster after Test series defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood wants to continue leading the national side in near future, sources in PCB indicated. The knives are out for Masood even as the PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi remains tied up in his role as federal interior minister in the middle east conflict. This apparently has left him little time to focus completely on cricket affairs as PCB chief.

A reliable source close to Masood disclosed that the senior player himself was still keen on continuing as captain but wanted structural changes in the way the Test squad is selected and management run.

Masood, who is known to have strong support from the lobbies of power that matter in Pakistan, the source added, was keen to complete the current ICC World Test Championship cycle.

"Shan has conveyed to the board that constant changes in the coaching positions and team management have not been very helpful for him as captain and his efforts to build a strong Test squad," the source added.

Another well-informed source said so far no decision had been taken on the captaincy but a high level board meeting would be held after the Australia series and before the Test tour of West Indies to take decisions on the captaincy and Masood's future.

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