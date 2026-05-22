The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has parted ways with long-serving team physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon, appointing Iftikhar in his place for the upcoming home ODI series against Australia. Deacon, a South African who had been with the national side since 2017, apparently did not return with the Test squad from Bangladesh. On Friday, the PCB named Iftikhar (one name given by PCB) as the physiotherapist for the Australia series, though it did not officially state the reasons behind Deacon's exit.

Sources claim his tenure came to a close over recurring injury issues among players.

The source said PCB was not happy with some players pulling out late from matches and series due to injuries. The board was also concerned that some players had managed to conceal fitness issues.

"Dr Javed Mughal who is now an important member of the PCB's medical and sports medicine team also gave a detailed brief to the board on the national team's support staff performance and requirements," the source said.

Deacon, a former first class player in South Africa, joined the national team's support staff back in 2017.

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