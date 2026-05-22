Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Virat Kohli shattered a sensational world record during the IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday. Kohli stitched together a 60-run stand with Venkatesh Iyer for the opening wicket and it was the 211st 50-plus stand that he was a part of in T20 cricket. Kohli currently holds the record for being a part of the most 50-plus stands in men's T20 as he surpassed former England cricket team batter Alex Hales. David Warner is third in the elite list with 200, Pakistan's Babar Azam with 196 while West Indies legend Chris Gayle was a part of 191 50-plus stands.

Batters involved in most 50-plus stands in Men's T20s

211 - Virat Kohli*

210 - Alex Hales

200 - David Warner

196 - Babar Azam

191 - Chris Gayle

Coming to the match, Ishan Kishan (79) top-scored as Sunrisers Hyderabad posted 255 for four against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League match on Friday.

SRH were also well served by half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (56) and Heinrich Klaasen (51).

Kishan and Klaasen put on 113 runs for the third wicket in what turned out to be a successful outing for the SRH batters.

For RCB, Rasikh Salam Dar was pick among the bowlers taking 2/52.

"Yeah, it was a lovely innings. Struggled there in the first couple of balls, but that one over (27 runs off Hazlewood) just got me back on track. (Your score was 5 after 9 balls and then you took off. What suddenly made you do that?) 5 from 12 is a little bit under pressure in this format (laughs). The team is going at 11-12, so I had to catch up very quickly. So it's either get out or catch up with the rate. Yeah, I felt the wicket was a little bit slow, so I just struggled to find that timing and I think I might have looked for too many up front and then once I found my balance, it was a little bit easier. (Does help with Ishan Kishan being in full flow?) Yeah, and obviously it will help very much if you dovetail in your partnership. I think we've done that incredibly well this season in the middle order. (Pitch will slow up a bit more as the game progresses?) I would hope so (laughs)."

"I can't see that it will get any better. History tells that it might slow up a little bit more. (The fact that you're already in the playoffs made you play freely, at least the top order?) Yeah, it's a game that you can really try something if you really need to. That's why after a couple of balls I pulled the trigger (smiles). But it's a nice game to play and you never know what can happen. If you want an incredible score and it might make them a little bit nervous, couple of early wickets, you never know what can happen," Heinrich Klaasen said during the innings break.

(With agency inputs)

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