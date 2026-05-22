Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) play Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on Friday. RCB, SRH and Gujarat Titans are already in the playoffs. RCB have 18 points from 13 games (NRR +1.065), GT have 18 points from 14 games (NRR +0.695), while SRH have 16 points from 13 games (NRR +0.350). The RCB vs SRH match is a fight to secure the top spot. RCB have the best run rate and are in a prime position to finish in the top two. Even if they lose by 87 runs (supposing SRH score 200), they will finish in the top two. If SRH chase, they will need to surpass the massive target within 11 overs.

Ahead of the 'Southern Derby' between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has said that the Men in Orange will have to pull off something extraordinary in order to seal a top-two finish, which will have them play the Qualifier 1 clash.

SRH, currently in third place with eight wins and five losses and 16 points, will be aiming to surpass second-placed Gujarat Titans (GT) in net run rate when they take on defending champions RCB in Hyderabad on Friday.

Speaking on JioHotstar during 'Match Centre Live', JioStar expert Aakash said that either SRH will have to win by 85 runs or more or chase down a massive target within 11 overs.

"For Sunrisers Hyderabad to move ahead in the top-two race, it would require something extremely extraordinary. If they bat first and score over 200, they would need to win by a margin of around 85 runs to surpass the Gujarat Titans on net run rate, which would also significantly impact RCB's NRR. And if they are chasing, any target between 160 and 200 would need to be completed in roughly 11 overs. So, while qualification scenarios remain open mathematically, the scale of what is required is highly improbable," he said.

On the Gujarat Titans' dominant 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Aakash said that the 2022 champions were clinical in every department and showed why they are one of the strongest sides in the tournament by managing to score 220-plus against a quality pace attack on a bowling-friendly surface and followed it with perfect execution with the ball in hand.

"Gujarat Titans were clinical in every department and showed exactly why they are one of the strongest sides in the tournament. On a surface where batting was not entirely straightforward and there was assistance for the fast bowlers, they still managed to score over 220 against a quality pace attack. Their top order once again laid the foundation, while Jos Buttler provided the finishing impetus at the end. Then, with the ball, they executed their plans perfectly and completely outplayed the Chennai Super Kings. The margin of victory was significant because, coming off a loss, they needed to make a strong statement in the race for a top-two finish. With the final also set to be played in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Titans will feel even more confident if they can carry this momentum forward," he said.

Coming to the match, CSK opted to bowl first, with skipper Shubman Gill (64 in 37 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Sai Sudharsan (84 in 53 balls, with seven fours and four sixes) putting on a 125-run stand. A half-century from Jos Buttler (57* in 27 balls, with five fours and four sixes) took GT to 229/4. While defending the total, Mohammed Siraj (3/26), Kagiso Rabada (3/32) and Rashid Khan (3/18) demolished the CSK batting order and bundled them out for 140 in 13.4 overs, staying in second place in the points table, with nine wins and five losses

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