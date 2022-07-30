Sourav Ganguly, the former India skipper and current president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will be playing a special cricket match in Legends League Cricket. Ganguly made the announcement on Instagram, confirming that he would indeed be playing a vert special match in the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket. Recently LLC had announced that the upcoming season would be hosted in India. Thus, the Indian fans would be able to see Sourav Ganguly play once again, even though for a special match for social cause.

The former India skipper posted pictures of himself sweating it out in the gym and he captioned the post as: "“Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one off charity fund raising game for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket @llct20 need to hit some cricket balls soon."

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket, in an official release, said: “We thank legendary Sourav Ganguly for playing a match with other legends. Once a legend, always a legend, Dada is always there for Cricket. And he will play a special social cause match, which is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. We hope to see some iconic dada shots.”

Ganguly has been an inspiration for many young cricketers who grew up watching him and made it big in the game of cricket. Millions of fans vouch for his style and passion for cricket. It would be very exciting for the fans to watch him back on the field.

Ganguly represented India in 113 Tests and 311 ODIs, scoring 18,575 runs across all formats. He had led India in 195 matches across all formats and managed to win 97 matches out of those.

Ganguly had made his Test debut against England in the summer of 1996, scoring a century in his maiden Test at Lord's. The left-handed batter also went on to score a century in his second Test.