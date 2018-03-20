 
Sourav Ganguly Relives His Debut Test Century At Lord's

Updated: 20 March 2018 15:18 IST

Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid made their debut together at Lord's in 1996.

Ganguly, during his 301-ball stay, smashed 20 boundaries while scoring 131 runs. © AFP

The Lord's Test between India and England in 1996 is etched in the memory of every Indian fan. The Test also saw two Indian stalwarts Sourav Ganguly and Rahul Dravid making their entry into the Test arena. Coming at number three against Mike Atherton-led England, Ganguly notched up a century in his maiden Test, while Dravid scored a fine 95 before being dismissed by Chris Lewis. Ganguly on Tuesday relived the memory of his incredible Lord's knock by sharing a picture on his Twitter handle.

"At Office ..just saw star showing my first test hundred ..no better memories," Ganguly's post read.

Ganguly, during his 301-ball stay, smashed 20 boundaries while scoring 131 runs.

The Lord's Test was also the last appearance for legendary umpire Dickie Bird.

Ganguly was 10th Indian cricketer to achieve the feat of scoring a century on Test debut. So far, 14 Indian cricketers have scored centuries in their debut Tests.

Lala Amarnath was the first to do so. Playing against England during Mumbai Test in 1933, Amarnath scored 38 runs in the first innings and then smashed 118 runs in the second innings. His innings was studded with 21 boundaries.

On this day (March 20 in 1996), Ganguly also orchestrated India's win against Kenya in the 1996 World Cup semi-final.

In a lop-sided encounter, Ganguly scored a sublime 111 off 114 balls to help India crush Kenya by 91 runs to set a final date with Australia.

Topics : India Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly Rahul Dravid Lord's, London Cricket
  • Dravid scored a fine 95 before being dismissed by Chris Lewis
