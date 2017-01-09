 
Sourav Ganguly Receives Threat Letter From Anonymous Source

Updated: 09 January 2017 20:29 IST

Sourav Ganguly admitted he had received a threat letter on January 7, which warned him from attending the Vidyasagar University programme to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association on January 19

Sourav Ganguly said he had informed the police after receiving a threat letter on January 7. ©

Kolkata:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Monday said he has received an anonymous "threat letter" that has warned him against attending a University programme in Medinipur.

"Yes, I have received the letter on January 7 and I have informed this to the police and the organisers," Ganguly said about the Vidyasagar University programme to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association on January 19.

The CAB president, however, did not rule himself out from attending the programme.

"Let's see, nothing has been decided yet but it will be a live show programme and you all will come to know if I go there."

