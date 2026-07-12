The International Cricket Council on Saturday inducted former Indian men's and women's skipper Sourav Ganguly and Anjum Chopra into its prestigious Hall of Fame. Former England captain Kevin Pietersen too joined his Indian counterparts in the coveted list during a glittering ceremony in Edinburgh. "I am delighted to welcome the latest inductees into the ICC Hall of Fame, a tribute to the extraordinary individuals whose achievements have contributed greatly to our sport," Jay Shah, ICC Chairman, said.

"This year's inductees represent the highest standards of excellence, and each one of them has earned the admiration of fans around the world." Shah lauded the troika for their immense contributions to the sport.

"Sourav, Anjum and Kevin have all led their national teams with pride, and I would like to congratulate them on behalf of the ICC for this richly deserved honour.

"Their place in the ICC Hall of Fame ensures their achievements will be celebrated for generations to come, standing alongside the game's greatest figures," Shah added in a release issued by the ICC.

Ganguly, who reshaped the fortunes of Indian cricket with his astute captaincy at a time when the country was shaken by match-fixing allegations, rated the moment a "cherished" one.

"I am honoured to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame. To have my name included among cricket's greatest players will remain one of my most cherished moments.

"Representing India and playing along with several greats of the game has been a privilege, and to now be recognised in this way is truly special," he said.

Ganguly, who also headed the BCCI in the past and owner of 18,575 international runs across a near decade-and-half career, hoped to continue his association with cricket.

"I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to Mr Jay Shah for this huge honour, which I consider the highest recognition a cricketer can receive. This game has given me a lot, and I hope to continue to serve the game in the years to come.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my near and dear ones for their support over the years," said the Kolkata man.

Chopra, who has turned to commentary post her playing days, termed the chance to stand along with the game's greats a massive honour.

"As a kid growing up in a sporting household, I had heard stories of cricketing greats and momentous achievements. A dream to play for India got instilled very early on." She played in 12 women's Tests, 127 ODIs and 14 T20Is, and was also the first Indian women cricketer to reach 1000 one-day runs.

"…I went on to wear the national colours with great pride. This honour -- to be recognised amongst the gam's greatest -- is an award for all those who have helped shape my career. I am thankful to all of them and delighted to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame," said Chopra. PTI UNG SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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