Sarfaraz Khan is one of the most talented budding cricketers coming through the cricket circles of Mumbai. The right-handed batter has time and time again shown that he has a calm head on his shoulders and his talent was once again on display on the first day of the Irani Cup between Saurashtra and Rest Of India. Coming into bat when Rest Of India were 18/3 in the 5th over, Sarfaraz displayed a perfect blend of aggression and caution.

Saurashtra had been bundled out for just 98 in the first innings, but Rest Of India also lost quick wickets, and the task of rebuilding came onto Sarfaraz and skipper Hanuma Vihari. The duo put on an unbeaten stand of 187 runs on Day 1 to take the score to 205/3, extending the lead to 107. Sarfaraz was unbeaten on 125 while Vihari was on 62 at Stumps.

This knock impressed senior pro Suryakumar Yadav, and the right-handed batter shared a picture of him with Sarfaraz celebrating in the TV behind him, writing: "So so so Proud of you."

So so so Proud of you pic.twitter.com/aHtT20LeQY — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) October 1, 2022

Sarfaraz Khan went on to make 138 off 178 before being dismissed by Chirag Jani on Day 2.

His knock was studded with 20 boundaries and two sixes.

Earlier, Saurashtra were bowled out for 98 after some brilliant bowling by the RoI pacers. Mukesh Kumar returned with four wickets while Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik took three wickets each.