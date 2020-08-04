India's batting star Smriti Mandhana has welcomed the decision to hold the Women's T20 Challenge, saying she is "really looking forward" to playing in the tournament. Her comments come after Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will be played in the UAE. "Welcome move, Really looking forward to playing the Women's T20 Challenge," Mandhana tweeted. On Sunday, the BCCI had confirmed that Women's T20 Challenge, also known as the women's IPL, will take place in the UAE and will comprise of three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

Many Indian stars such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy praised the move of going ahead with the Women's T20 Challenge.

This tournament will provide the women's team to have some much-needed match practice ahead of the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in New Zealand next year.

However, many of the Australian women's team cricketers such as Alyssa Healy and Rachel Haynes have expressed their displeasure over the scheduling of the Women's T20 Challenge.

The tournament is set to clash with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia as the latter has been scheduled for October 17-November 29.

This clash in the schedule will mean that several international marquee players will now have to choose between the two tournaments.

The men's IPL will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the final of the IPL will be played on a weekday.