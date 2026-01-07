Vaibhav Suryavanshi was in tremendous form in the third India vs South Africa ODI on Wednesday. Suryavanshi, leading the side in the absence of regular skipper Ayush Mhatre, reached the triple-figure mark in just 63 balls. In doing so, at just 14 years and 9 months age, he became the youngest captain to score a Youth ODI century. Suryavanshi finished on 127 off 74 balls. India ultimately finished on 393/7 in 50 overs as South Africa's decision to bowl backfired.

However, at the toss, Suryavanshi could not hide his despair after he lost it. He hid his face in the plams and the match referee was amused.

Still only 14, cricket might not have seen a talent as prodigious as Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who will be one of the star attractions at this tournament.

Announcing himself as a superstar with a century on debut for India U19 while still only 13, Suryavanshi then went on to become the youngest player to sign an IPL contract before smashing a 35-ball century, the second fastest in the league's history.

A destructive batter, he scored 262 runs in the recent U19 Asia Cup, averaging more than 50 with a strike rate of 182, breaking the record for the quickest Youth ODI century on his way to 171 from 95 balls against the UAE.

