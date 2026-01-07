The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday said the ICC is "willing to work closely" with it to address "security concerns" around the team's participation in the T20 World Cup in India, even though its demand for a change of venue has not yet been accepted. The T20 World Cup starts on February 7, and Bangladesh are due to play their four games in Kolkata and Mumbai.

"In its communication, the ICC has reiterated its commitment to ensuring the full and uninterrupted participation of the Bangladesh team in the tournament," the BCB said in a statement.

"The ICC has conveyed its willingness to work closely with the BCB to address the concerns raised and has assured that the Board's inputs will be welcomed and duly considered as part of the detailed security planning for the event," it added.

What Is the BCB's Stand

BCB president Aminul Islam and government advisor Asif Nazrul addressed a press conference after the board issued the statement on the sensitive subject.

Both reiterated their stance on why they are not comfortable with the team's travel to India. Nazrul was more vocal than BCB president Aminul.

"So far, we have very clearly taken this decision that we will make the ICC understand that we do not have an environment suitable for playing in India. This will be conveyed tonight or by tomorrow morning.

"With those sufficiently strong arguments, we will make the ICC understand that the core principle of our stand is that on the questions of Bangladesh's security, Bangladesh's honour, and Bangladesh's dignity, we will not compromise. But we definitely want to play the T20 World Cup," said Nazrul.

The India vs Pakistan Arrangement

Aminul cited the arrangement between India and Pakistan under which the arch-rivals play their ICC matches in a third country. With security for his players being a major concern, he argued the same should be done for the games involving Bangladesh.

"When the Champions Trophy was held, India did not go to Pakistan, and Pakistan also did not come to India to play in the last World Cup. So we are also hopeful that we will get a proper response (from the ICC).

"...you know that the hybrid model of the World Cup that is happening, the main reason behind that is security. So we are hopeful that we will be able to establish the reasons we have," added the BCB president.

Hostilities shot up between India and Bangladesh following Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman's ouster from the IPL on BCCI's instructions.

The Indian Board did not give a clear reason for the decision, but it was largely attributed to the deepening diplomatic tensions between the two neighbours in the wake of attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh.

The BCCI's action prompted a livid BCB to demand that its four World Cup matches in India be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka in a written submission to the ICC.

No Public Response From ICC Yet

The ICC has not yet issued a public response to the BCB on this subject, and a planned meeting between the two bodies on Tuesday also could not take place.

In the statement, the BCB said it will continue the "constructive engagement" with the ICC and relevant event authorities in a "cooperative and professional manner."

The Board also stated that it was confident of "an amicable and practical solution" for the "smooth and successful" participation of the team in the T20 World Cup.

Drawn in Group C, the team is scheduled to face the West Indies in their opening match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata and subsequently compete against defending champions England, Ireland, and Nepal.

"No Ultimatum from ICC"

The BCB also rejected reports that it had been told to either participate as per the decided schedule or forfeit its games by the ICC. "The BCB has also taken note of certain reports published in a section of the media suggesting that the Board has been issued an ultimatum in this regard.

"The BCB categorically states that such claims are completely false, unfounded, and do not reflect the nature or content of the communication received from the ICC," it asserted.

Aminul also dismissed such reports in the press conference. "Regarding this propaganda that is going on that the ICC has informed us that playing in Sri Lanka is not possible - no such thing has happened as far as I know.

"I would call it propaganda, false news, because we are still in contact with the ICC. We have informed them of one thing, and they are asking us what the issues are," he asserted.

Rahman was bought for Rs 9.2 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders at last year's players' auction in Abu Dhabi.

After his ouster from the IPL, he was on Tuesday roped in by the Pakistan Super League, even though the players' draft of that event has not yet taken place