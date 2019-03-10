 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Into Top Three In ICC T20I Batting Rankings

Updated: 10 March 2019 20:11 IST

Smriti Mandhana was India's highest scorer, with 72 runs, in what was a dismal series for the home team as they suffered a 3-0 sweep by England.

Smriti Mandhana Breaks Into Top Three In ICC T20I Batting Rankings
Smriti Mandhana scored 72 runs in the three-match T20I series against England women. © Twitter

India opener Smriti Mandhana broke into the top three of the ICC Women's Twenty20 International batting rankings, released on Sunday. Mandhana was India's highest scorer, with 72 runs in three matches, in what was a dismal series for the home team as they suffered a 3-0 sweep by England in Guwahati. Mandhana took the place of West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin who moved up a spot to second place displacing Mandhana's India team-mate Jemimah Rodrigues. Rodrigues totalled just 15 runs in the three-match series and took a tumble to sixth position. 

New Zealand's Suzie Bates continued to hold the top spot, with 765 points, extending the gap between her and second-placed Dottin to 38 points.

The rest of the top-five remained unchanged, with Australia captain Meg Lanning retaining the fourth position with 695 points, followed by Stafanie Taylor with just one point less.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur who missed the England series with ankle injury went down two spots to No.9, allowing New Zealand all-rounder Sophie Devine to climb to No. 7, followed by Australia wicket-keeper Beth Mooney. Mooney's team-mate Alyssa Healy retained her position to round off the top ten.

Meanwhile, England wicket-keeper Sarah Taylor fell six places to No. 24, as did her team-mate Jenny Gunn who slipped to No. 61. Lauren Winfield, however, moved up eight places to No. 45. India's Deepti Sharma moved up five places to the 71st position.

But the biggest mover was England's Sophia Dunkley, who barged into the top 100 by moving 16 places to 86th position. India's Pooja Vastrakar went out of the top 100, tumbling 11 places to 103.

There were significant changes among bowlers too. While Megan Schutt and Poonam Yadav the top two in the bowlers' charts, Ellyse Perry, the Australia all-rounder, moved up one spot to No. 3, followed by New Zealand's Leigh Kasperek, who was fourth after jumping two places.

The biggest mover, however, was Radha Yadav. She moved up five positions and is now No. 5 in the bowlers rankings, level with South Africa's Shabnim Ismail. However, that meant Anya Shrubsole slid two places to No. 7. Her team-mate Sophie Ecclestone also took a massive tumble, falling seven places to No. 10.

Deepti Sharma was another to have a poor time of it against England, and she fell ten places to No. 24 after the latest update. However, Katherine Brunt rose 12 places and is now No. 35. 

The all-rounders charts were largely unchanged -- Dottin still leads the charts, and Bangladesh's Salma Khatun rounds off the top ten. However, Hayley Matthews has displaced Natalie Sciver at No. 6.

Comments
Topics : India Women Smriti Mandhana Harmanpreet Kaur Cricket
Get the latest India vs Australia news, check out the India vs Australia 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Ind vs Aus updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • India women suffered a 3-0 sweep by England in Guwahati
  • Mandhana was India's highest scorer, with 72 runs in three matches
  • Mandhana took the place of West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin
Related Articles
India Women Lose 2nd T20 International, England Win Series
India Women Lose 2nd T20 International, England Win Series
2nd T20I: India Women Aim To Bounce Back Against England
2nd T20I: India Women Aim To Bounce Back Against England
Smriti Mandhana Applauds Mithali Raj For Taking Pressure For So Long
Smriti Mandhana Applauds Mithali Raj For Taking Pressure For So Long
1st T20I: India Women Lose To England By 41 Runs
1st T20I: India Women Lose To England By 41 Runs
India Women Look To Continue Winning Momentum Against England
India Women Look To Continue Winning Momentum Against England
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 107
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 24 February 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.