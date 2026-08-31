Sri Lanka's interim cricket Board says it would correct itself "from the very foundation" to ensure that the inaugural Women's Champions Trophy next year remains in the country amid speculation that the ICC might relocate the event due to government interference in the sport's administration. Interim Committee chair Eran Wickremaratna, appointed by the country's sports minister, said his committee is committed to reform the administration of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). “We are very committed to really correcting from the very foundation. We are not backing out,” said Wickremaratna, without elaborating.

The six-team T20 tournament, scheduled to be held in February 2027, is likely to be moved out of Sri Lanka due to government interference in the administration of SLC.

Interim Committee official Prakash Schaffter said two and a half months back, the ICC had indicated that it was looking for an alternative venue other than Sri Lanka.

“Although they have not categorically told us their decision due to governance issues with SLC, we are hoping we will be able to demonstrate to them the steps we have taken so that they may even be persuaded to play it here,” Schaffter told reporters on Monday.

Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, a member of the interim committee, said there is a need to work in close cooperation with the ICC.

“We are passing the phase of formulating a new constitution and then have an elected body,” Sangakkara said.

The current interim committee was appointed in April after the incumbent SLC administration was asked to resign for alleged mismanagement and corruption.

The sports minister then appointed the current ‘Transformation Committee' with the aim of revamping the SLC constitution and its governance structure.

However, the ICC is not in favour of political intervention in the administration of member countries.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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