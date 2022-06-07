Australian paceman Josh Hazlewwod carried his brilliant form on sub-continent wickets from the IPL to the national team as he picked up three wickets in an over to jolt Sri Lanka in the first T20I between the two teams in Colombo. Sri Lanka were off to a good start and were at 100/2 at the end of 12 overs and that is exactly when Hazlewood returned to change the course of the innings.

He had earlier dismissed Danushka Gunathilaka to give his team the first breakthrough. He returned in the 14th over to send back Kusal Mendis (1), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (0) and Dasun Shanaka (0) on the first, fourth and sixth delivery of the over respectively.

He then contributed with the run out of the well set Charith Asalanka in the 16th over to put paid to any hopes of the hosts getting to a big total.

The top three batters gave the hosts a great start but the momentum shifted after Hazlewood's over.

Sri Lanka is currently battling a grave economic crisis but that didn't stop the cricket crazy fans to come out in numbers for the match.

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter after the paceman's three wickets in an over

Hazlewood: 3-0-8-4. Dream spell by one of the best in the business. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 7, 2022

Shaheen Afridi this, Bumrah that.. Josh Hazlewood is currently the best bowler in the world. #SLvAUS — Waѕiyullah Budye (@WasiyullahB) June 7, 2022

Hazlewood picking up wickets for fun pic.twitter.com/xk99OukgDX — best girl (@awkdipti) June 7, 2022