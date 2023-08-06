A video of Pakistan star Azam Khan's wicketkeeping is going viral on social media. The clip is from a Global T20 Canada match in which the 24-year-old could be seen singing behind the stumps and sledging his fellow countrymate Mohammad Haris during the latter's batting. It was a match between Khan's team Mississauga Panthers and Haris' side Surrey Jaguars at CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on August 2. The Jaguars were chasing a paltry target of 57 runs and Panthers wicketkeeper Khan was trying his level best to distract the opponent batter Haris.

As Haris missed and defended some deliveries, Khan took the opportunity to appeal for his wicket a couple of times, sledged the batter and encourage the bowler.

The last part of the video has both Khan and Haris sharing a light moment as the wicketkeeper gets involved in an exchange with the batter.

Watch the video here:

"For the first time Azam Khan reminds me of Moin Khan. Literally he used to do the same behind the stumps," wrote a fan. "Can the commentators stop talking for a minute please. So cute!" wrote another fan.

"Esa lag raha koi practice match chal raha (It looks like a practice match)," read a comment from another fan.

Talking about the game, Surrey Jaguars registered a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mississauga Panthers in the game. Haris remained not out at the score of 37 off 23 balls to guide his team home. Earlier, Sandeep Lamichhane's three-wicket haul had bundled out Panthers for 56 runs.