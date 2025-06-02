Story ProgressBack to home
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Score Updates: England Lions On Brink Of Taking Lead vs India A
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: England Lions will be resuming their innings from 527/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Unofficial Test against India A
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates
England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: England Lions will be resuming their innings from 527/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Unofficial Test against India A in Canterbury. At Stumps, Zaman Akhter (38*) remained unbeaten as the hosts still trail by 30 runs. England were 413/5 at the start of the third session, Tom Haines 167 (271) and Dan Mousley 48 (85). Haines departed in the following over after a brilliant innings of 171 (279), which included 19 fours. Zaman Akhter joined Mousley in the middle. (Live Scorecard)
1st unofficial Test, India A in England, 2 Unofficial Test Series, 2025, May 30, 2025
Play In Progress
EN-A
562/9 (138.0)
IND-A
557/10 (125.1)
The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury
England Lions won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 4.07
Batsman
Eddie Jack
15* (47)
Ajeet Dale
14 (16)
Bowler
Harshit Rana
99/1 (27)
Shardul Thakur
105/2 (28)
Topics mentioned in this article
England Lions vs India A, Live Updates
No run, played towards point.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
Four! Played towards mid on.
1 run, played towards mid wicket.
No run.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards point.
1 run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards mid on.
No run.
No run, played towards covers.
No run.
No run, played towards mid off.
Four! Played towards third man.
2 runs, played towards covers.
No run.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run.