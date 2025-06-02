England Lions vs India A, 1st Unofficial Test Day 4, Live Updates: England Lions will be resuming their innings from 527/7 on Day 4 of the ongoing first Unofficial Test against India A in Canterbury. At Stumps, Zaman Akhter (38*) remained unbeaten as the hosts still trail by 30 runs. England were 413/5 at the start of the third session, Tom Haines 167 (271) and Dan Mousley 48 (85). Haines departed in the following over after a brilliant innings of 171 (279), which included 19 fours. Zaman Akhter joined Mousley in the middle. (Live Scorecard)