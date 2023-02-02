Any India-Pakistan cricket match has the potential to stop the two countries. The rivalry between the two sides has given numerous cricket folklores. While some heroes were made, several reputations bit the dust too. Former India captain Virat Kohli has done well against Pakistan. In the two side's last match where they faced each other, Kohli singlehandedly took India over the line. Recently, Pakistan pacer Sohail Khan, who has played nine Tests, 12 ODIs and five T20Is, recounted an altercation with kohli during a 2015 World Cup match.

Sohail, who played his last match for Pakistan in 2017, said that Kohli tried to intimidate him during the game. In that match, Sohail picked 5/55, including the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni and Ajinkya Rahane. Pakistan dismissed India for 300/7 but managed only 224 in the chase.

"When I walked out to bat, Virat came and told me 'aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I sufferd a knee injury which forced me out of action. That's how I said it. Then Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail said on a YouTube video by Nadir Ali.

"Dhoni came and told him 'Side pe ho jao, purana chawal hai yeh (Step aside, he is experienced). You don't know him."

Featured Video Of The Day

Women's U-19 World Cup Team Arrives In Delhi