Veteran Indian spinner Amit Mishra touched upon some of the most controversial topics in Indian cricket during a chat on a podcast. While speaking of the KL Rahul-Sanjeev Goenka incident to the Virat Kohli-Gautam Gambhir row, Mishra shed light on some highly talked-about topics in the sport. He also shared his views on Shubman Gill's elevation as India skipper, for the recently-concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, saying he doesn't feel the opening batter should've been given the responsibility. For Mishra, Ruturaj Gaikwad remains a better option in all aspects, even as a batter.

During a chat on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast on YouTube, Mishra had no hesitation in suggesting that he wouldn't have made Gill India's T20 captain for the Zimbabwe series. The veteran spinner admitted that the decision was a surprising one.

"Mai Shubman ko captain nahi banaunga, kyonki maine usey IPL me dekha, he doesn't know ki captaincy kaise karna hai, uske paas captaincy ka idea hi nahi hai. (I would not have made him the captain. You saw the IPL this season, Gill doesn't know how to captain the side, he is clueless)," he said on the show.

"Just because he is a part of the Indian team, he shouldn't be made the captain. Gill has done well in the IPL over the last few seasons, he did fine in the Indian team as well. The Indian team made him the captain as they want to give him the leadership experience, which wasn't visible when he led Gujarat Titans in IPL," he added.

Speaking of the captaincy options in the shortest format, Mishra cited the names of Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, and Ruturaj Gaikwad as some of the other options. While Gaikwad was a part of the Zimbabwe T20Is series since the beginning, Samson joined the team in the second match.

"There's Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad who can lead India in T20Is. Right now, the BCCI is only looking to assess all option," he said on being asked about the reason behind Gill's elevation to the leadership role.

Everyone Favours Someone

"Everyone has some liking", Mishra said on being asked if Rahul Dravid's 'favouritism' got him India captaincy. "I am not a Shubman Gill hater, I also like him. But, I feel Ruturaj is a better option because he has scored runs in tougher situations, be it for Chennai Super Kings or during the Asian Games. He is a good option, should be kept with the team, the way Yashasvi Jaiswal was with the Indian side at the T20 World Cup."

"He is someone who can deliver in T20Is, ODIs and Tests. The most important thing is, who brings calmness to the team? He doesn't play risky shots much. He should hire a good manager (for social media PR)," he further explained.