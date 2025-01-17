There's nothing quite like the fan following for Indian cricketers in India, and batter Shreyas Iyer made a fan's day. The 30-year-old, who is expected to be picked for Team India for the Champions Trophy 2025, was approached by a fan for his autograph at a restaurant. Shreyas did not hesitate to sign the autograph for her, as can be seen in a video that has gone viral on social media. Shreyas also agreed to take a selfie with the fan.

In the video, not only does Shreyas just sign an autograph, but he can also be seen seemingly asking the fan's name and then writing a note for her.

Although the 30-year-old was sitting alone in the corner of a restaurant, he had no qualms in fulfilling the wish of a fan.

Watch: Shreyas Iyer signs autograph for fan

Shreyas Iyer wrote a note & autograph for his fan and also took a selfie with her



Sweetest & Kindest soul in Indian Teampic.twitter.com/kfVgPi70Yt — Rajiv (@Rajiv1841) January 15, 2025

Shreyas Iyer: Champions Trophy and IPL in 2025

A big 2025 lies ahead of Shreyas Iyer. He is expected to continue at No. 4 for Team India in ODI cricket, a role he played brilliantly during the 2023 World Cup. For India to deliver a record third Champions Trophy, Shreyas will need to have a good tournament.

Shreyas will also be under the scanner as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season comes along. Having won the IPL 2024 title with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Shreyas will don the Punjab Kings (PBKS) red in 2025.

Not only that, Shreyas will also captain PBKS in IPL 2025, as announced on reality TV show 'Bigg Boss' by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Iyer will have huge responsibility on his shoulders, with PBKS having forked out an enormous Rs 26.75 crore for his services at the mega auction; the second-highest fee for an IPL player ever.

At Punjab Kings, Iyer will also reunite with Ricky Ponting, who is the head coach. The duo had taken Delhi Capitals to the final in IPL 2020.