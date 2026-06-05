Shreyas Iyer is set to be named Indian cricket team's new T20I captain, sources told NDTV. He will replace Suryakumar Yadav as the skipper of India's senior men's team in T20Is. The decision was taken in a BCCI Apex Council meeting on Thursday. Sources added Iyer will attend the BCCI selection meeting on Saturday, where squads for the Ireland and England tours, along with the Asian Games, will be picked.

Shreyas Iyer, who last played an international T20I match against Australia in Bengaluru in December 2023, will make his comeback to the national team on the back of a strong run for Punjab Kings in the recently concluded IPL 2026, where he made 498 runs.

Team India's next T20I assignment will come on their tour to Ireland, where they will feature in two T20Is before heading to England for five T20Is and three ODIs. The first T20I against Ireland will be played on June 26, and the second is scheduled for June 28.

Earlier, a report by news agency ANI, quoting sources, claimed BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar, head coach Gautam Gambhir, and the selection committee have reached a consensus on appointing Tilak Varma as vice-captain.

Suryakumar led the Indian team to the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 title. India retained their title successfully and became the first team to defend the T20 World Cup trophy. However, Suryakumar had an average campaign with the bat, as he scored 242 runs in nine matches. In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season as well, he managed just 270 runs for the Mumbai Indians (MI), which had a major part in MI's ninth-place finish in the points table.

"On current form, Suryakumar may not be a part of the selection committee's vision to take this team forward,” former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim told PTI in an exclusive interaction.

“We have seen that in the past; the selection committee moved from Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and they picked a new side. So, one can see that happening even now for the T20 World Cup that will take place in 2028. Even in the World Cup, Suryakumar's form was very indifferent and that has continued in the IPL. I think the selectors have to look ahead (now),” Karim added.

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