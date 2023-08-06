Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has given the green signal for the cricket team to travel to India for the ICC World Cup 2023. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted out a formal statement stating that it does not want to "mix sports with politics" and also expressed concerns over security which it will also convey to the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sources told NDTV that the match between India and Pakistan will now take place on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Pakistan has consistently maintained that sports should not be mixed with politics. It has, therefore, decided to send its Cricket Team to India to participate in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan believes that the state of bilateral relations with India should not stand in the way of fulfilling its international sports-related obligations," the statement read.

"Pakistan's decision shows its constructive and responsible approach vis-à-vis India's intransigent attitude, as the latter had refused to send its Cricket Team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup."

"Pakistan, however, has deep concerns about the security of its Cricket Team. We are conveying these concerns to the International Cricket Council and the Indian authorities. We expect that full safety and security of Pakistan Cricket Team will be ensured during its visit to India," the press release concluded.

A look at Pakistan's fixtures at the ICC World Cup 2023 -

October 6 - Pakistan vs Netherlands in Hyderabad

October 12 - Pakistan vs Sri Lanka in Hyderabad

October 14 - Pakistan vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - Pakistan vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - Pakistan vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - Pakistan vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - Pakistan vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 4 - Pakistan vs New Zealand in Bengaluru (Day match)

November 12 - Pakistan vs England in Kolkata