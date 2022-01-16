Virat Kohli on Saturday dropped a bombshell as he announced that he has decided to step down as captain of the Indian Test team. Kohli's announcement came just a day after India lost to South Africa in the third and final Test in Cape Town, which resulted in a 2-1 series loss. A lot has been said and following the aftermath of Kohli's big announcement, with several current and former cricketers expressing their shock at the development. Rohit Sharma is the latest addition to the list. India's white-ball captain took to Instagram on Sunday, saying that he was "shocked" after receiving the news.

Rohit also congratulated Kohli on a "successful stint" as India captain, and wished him all the best for the future.

"Shocked!! But congratulations on a successful stint as Indian captain. All the best for the future (Translated from Hindi)," Rohit captioned a picture alongside Kohli.

Meanwhile, Rohit is currently out of the team with a hamstring injury, which he had picked ahead of the departure to South Africa.

His presence was badly missed by the Indian team, especially at the top of the order, as Indian batters struggled to score runs against an inexperienced South African bowling line-up.

Rohit, who was named as India's full-time white-ball captain ahead of the ongoing tour, and was supposed to lead the team in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas.

However, in Rohit's absence, KL Rahul will lead the team while Jasprit Bumrah will be his deputy.

The three-match ODI series will commence with the first game at the Boland Park in Paarl from January 19.