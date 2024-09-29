In another episode of cricket's most peculiar laws coming into play, former South African international bowler Kyle Abbott was denied a wicket in bizarre circumstances. Playing for Hampshire against Somerset in the English County Championship, Abbott thought he had struck gold, as he clean bowled England's Shoaib Bashir. However, his celebrations would be cut short, as the umpire signalled it as a dead ball. The reason - Abbott's towel, tucked inside his pants, had fallen off as he ran up to bowl.

As per the Laws of Cricket written by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), any time a striker is distracted while preparing to face a ball, it can be signalled a dead ball.

Kyle Abbott nearly had two wickets in two balls...



But a towel fell out of Abbott's back pocket in his delivery stride, and it was deemed a dead ball. pic.twitter.com/9jTYDoABfk — Vitality County Championship (@CountyChamp) September 26, 2024

"Law 20.4.2.6 enables umpires to call a dead ball when "the striker is distracted by any noise or movement or in any other way while preparing to receive, or receiving a delivery," the official account of the County Championship posted on X.

Had the wicket stood, Abbott would've been on a hattrick, as he had taken a wicket off the previous delivery as well. However, Abbott made up for it soon after, trapping Bashir leg-before-wicket (LBW) two balls later.

Fans criticised the umpire's decision, raising the argument on whether there was actually any distraction or not.

"Correct, it is their right, however it seems an odd call as it wasn't in line of sight, was behind him," replied one user.

Another user was harsher with his words: "The umpire needs sacking. It wasn't seen and had zero impact on play."

Abbott enjoyed a short international career for South Africa, playing 11 Tests, 28 ODIs and 21 T20Is. His Test average is an impressive 22.71, and he even picked up a five-wicket haul on debut. However, Abbott last played for the Proteas in 2017.