Former Indian skipper Mohammed Azharuddin hailed the World Cup-winning wicketkeeper-batter Syed Kirmani as the "number one wicketkeeper in the world", pointing out his vital contributions in the 1983 World Cup win and his ability behind the stumps against spinners. Azharuddin, who played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India from 1984-2000, was speaking to ANI at the launch of Kirmani's autobiography, titled Stumped, in Telangana.

Speaking to ANI, Azhar said, "He is the number one wicket-keeper in the world. Such a wicket-keeper was never born. It was not easy for him to do wicketkeeping with four spinners. He took many good catches in the World Cup in 1983."

"Even in the match when Kapil (Dev) scored 175 runs (against Zimbabwe), he scored crucial 24 runs. I am very happy to attend this event today. May god give him a long life. People should also read this book and enjoy, and I hope it is successful," he added.

Kirmani represented India from 1976-86 in 88 Tests and 49 ODIs. In Tests, he scored 2,759 runs in 124 innings at an average of 27.04, with two centuries and 12 fifties. He also took 160 catches and delivered 38 brilliant stumpings. In 49 ODIs, he scored 373 runs in 31 innings at an average of 20.72, with a best score of 48*. He also took 27 catches and performed nine stumpings in the 50-over format.

With 14 dismissals in 1983 WC, including 12 catches and two stumpings, he was the second-best wicketkeeper in the tournament, below West Indies' Jeff Dujon, who had a total of 16 (15 catches and a stumping). His tidy glove work earned him acclaim, and with 234 dismissals, he is the fourth-best wicketkeeper in India's all-time list statistically. Above him are a swashbuckling Rishabh Pant (244 dismissals), Nayan Mongia (261 dismissals) and iconic WC-winning captain MS Dhoni (829 dismissals).

Azharuddin said that the new players, who want to take up wicketkeeping and are playing for India, can learn a lot from Kirmani.

The batting legend also hailed fellow Hyderabadi Mohammed Siraj for his fantastic performance in the India's tour to England, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Siraj was the top wicket-taker with 23 scalps at an average of over 32, with two five-wicket hauls, including a comeback spell at The Oval in the fifth Test, which reduced England from 301/3 to 367 all out while chasing 374 runs.

"I also got a chance to meet Siraj. He bowled very well today. I would like to congratulate him as well. I hope he continues to grow and perform well," he concluded.