Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) pacer Yash Dayal has had his personal life making news for a few weeks. Though court proceedings in the alleged sexual exploitation case are going on at present, his personal life has now started to affect his professional career too, with the pacer being reportedly barred from competing in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. Dayal is a part of Gorakhpur Lions in the UP T20 League after being bought for Rs 7 lakh in this year's auction. But the pacer was accused of rape by a girl from Ghaziabad, prompting the police to lodge an FIR.

As per a Dainik Jagran report, the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) has barred Dayal from competing in the league due to the cases registered against him. However, Vishesh Gaur, the owner of Gaur Sons, which owns Gorakhpur Lions, said that no such information has been communicated to the team by the UPCA.

The first FIR against 27-year-old Dayal was registered on July 6 at the Indirapuram police station in Ghaziabad district under Section 69 (Sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc.) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Dayal has been accused of sexually exploiting a woman on the pretext of marriage.

In his petition, Dayal submitted that a person can be accused of an offence under Section 69 of BNS only if it is established that he makes a promise to marry to a woman without any intention to fulfill it. In his petition, Dayal had sought stay of his arrest in the matter as well as quashing of the FIR registered against him.

According to the complainant, the two had met around five years ago, and Dayal had promised to marry her. The woman also claimed that Dayal kept postponing her proposal to marry, and eventually, she came to know Dayal was involved with other women as well.