India's ODI captain Rohit Sharma has a new luxury car in his household. A red-coloured Lamborghini Urus was delivered in Mumbai a few days ago after Rohit had to give away his old car - another Lamborghini Urus - to a Dream11 contest winner. Rohit's new car has the number plate 3015, a number fans didn't take long to decode. The number '3015' denotes the birthdays of the Hitman's two children, while the cumulative total equals 45 - his own jersey number.

The number 30 has seemingly been taken for Rohit's daughter Samaira, born on December 30, while the number 15 was taken for his son Ahaan, born on November 15. Rohit's old car was numbered 264, which is his highest score in ODI cricket.

As for the car, the new Urus SE, is reportedly priced around INR 4.57 crore (ex-showroom). On paper, the car has performance figures of 800hp, 950Nm torque, and a 0-100 km/h time of just 3.4 seconds.

Rohit last featured in a competitive cricket game during the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Mumbai Indians. He is expected to feature in the ODI assignment against Australia in October this year, though the series could be his last in international cricket.

Speculation is rife about the impending ODI future of Virat Kohli and Rohit, but if one goes by the decision makers in the Indian cricket board, there is no tearing hurry to take an immediate call on the two maestros.

With the Bangladesh series scheduled in August being called off, India's next ODI assignment will be an away series from October 19-25 against Australia. However whether Rohit and Kohli will be playing ODIs post Australia tour is a thing of conjecture.

Indian cricket runs on narratives and currently it is about whether Kohli and Rohit, with a cumulative 83 ODI hundreds and 25,000-plus runs, can last till the October 2027 ODI World Cup when they would be 39 and 40-year old, respectively.

