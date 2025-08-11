A debate over the ODI future of Indian cricket icons Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has set the entire sporting spectrum on fire, with the October series against Australia being labelled as their last. Despite form being on their side, both Rohit and Virat are reportedly not in the scheme of things as far as ODI World Cup 2027 is concerned. Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee member, Devang Gandhi, feels the veteran duo need to be moved on in order to make space for youngsters like Yashasvi Jaisal, Sai Sudharsan, etc. in the ODI format.

"How will you make players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sai Sudharsan, among others, sit out when they have shown how well they can adapt? The bigger transition is from T20s to Tests. Once a player has done well in Test cricket and has the power game, ODIs should come easier to them. It is very important that the selectors and the team management sit together and take a call," Gandhi told the Times of India.

Though the BCCI hasn't yet made its decision official, it has been reported that the likes of Kohli and Rohit would need to play domestic cricket if they are to prolong their careers in the 50-over format. Gandhi, however, feels even that isn't feasible as youngsters need to be groomed for the ODI World Cup in a scenario where Virat and Rohit fail to showcase the desired form ahead of the showpiece event.

"If, say, in a year's time, we come to a situation where one of them is not firing and we need a replacement, the team management may not have enough time to prepare a player for the job," Gandhi said.

"There's absolutely no doubt about the contribution of Rohit and Virat. But time doesn't wait for anybody," Gandhi added.