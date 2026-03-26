Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube said on Thursday that his train journey back home after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 with his family was exciting but also quite tough, as he had to take extra precautions to avoid being recognised. Dube had to take an unusual route to get back home from Ahmedabad after the historic win. Unlike most Indian cricketers who travel by chartered or private flights, he couldn't find any available flights from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, as they were fully booked. So, he decided to travel by train in a 3rd AC coach. Even though there was a risk of being recognised by fans, he felt it was the quickest option. In a video shared by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on X, Dube explained how he managed to avoid attention.

"It was quite tough. We took the train around 5 a.m., and there were many people. But since it was right after the World Cup, no one expected me to be there. I went to the top berth and slept for some time. We slept around 5:30 and woke up at 10:30," he said.

Dube also shared that he had travelled by train in a similar way last year during a BPCL tournament in Baroda.

"I had done this before as well, wearing a mask. Last year, before the IPL, I travelled by train from a BPCL tournament in Baroda because I wanted to reach home early. I was sleeping on my berth, and there were a few friends with me," he added.

Sanju Samson, who was also part of the World Cup-winning team, will join Dube at Chennai Super Kings for the first time. Dube said Samson had asked him about the atmosphere in Chennai, and he replied, “You'll love it. It will feel like home. There's no pressure—you can just focus on your practice and training.”

Dube is expected to play an important role for CSK in IPL 2026. The five-time champions will begin their campaign on March 30 against the Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)