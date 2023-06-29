India's opening batter Shubman Gill recently visited the Paris Saint-Germain stadium Parc des Princes. The football club gifted the cricketer a number 7 jersey. The Indian cricket team players went on their respective vacations after the end of the World Test Championship final against Australia on June 11. Meanwhile, Gill too had a good outing at the French Capital. He posted a video of his visit on Instagram and the comment of his India teammate Ishan Kishan left the internet in splits.

"Shirt leke West Indies aa jana bro (Come to West Indies with the shirt brother). Please don't forget. Was looking for it everywhere," wrote Kishan while commenting on the video posted by Gill. To his comment, the fans reacted with laughing emojis.

Both Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill are part of India's Test and ODI squads for their upcoming tour to the West Indies.

Young opening batter Shubman Gill failed to leave a mark in the WTC final between India and Australia, where the Pat Cummins-led side emerged as the winners. In both the innings, Gill could only manage to get scores of 13 and 18 as Team India faced a defeat by 209 runs.

It was the team's second consecutive WTC final loss. In the augural season, New Zealand had defeated India by 8 wickets.

Before his visit to Paris, Gill was spotted spending pleasant time in London as he met football club Manchester City's players and congratulated them on winning the treble.

Man City had defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to clinch their maiden Champions League title. Prior to this, they also won Premier League and FA Cup, which completed their treble.

