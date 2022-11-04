Punjab Kings on Friday announced that Shikhar Dhawan will lead the franchise in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He will replace Mayank Agarwal, who had led the team last season. The move was on expected lines after Mayank failed to take the team to the IPL play-offs earlier this year. Agarwal was made captain for the 2022 edition after KL Rahul decided to move to Lucknow Super Giants. Apart from PBKS' struggles, Mayank's form also dipped as he managed 196 runs at an average of 16.33 during the IPL season earlier this year.

"I am really proud to be the captain of the Punjab Kings. It's all because of your prayers and love that I have been given such a huge responsibility. I am really very happy and I would like to thank the "SherSquad. I am looking forward for the upcoming season. The entire will gear up for the new season and for that we will need your blessings. Once again, I would like to thank everyone," Dhawan said in a video uploaded by Punjab Kings.

PBKS had paid Rs 8.25 crore for Dhawan's services at the mega auction. The veteran batter repaid the faith by scoring 460 runs in 14 games at an average of 38.33.

It will be interesting to see whether PBKS decide to retain Mayank or not at the mini auction.

It reported that the IPL mini auction will take place on December 16, 2022. However, there's still no confirmation regarding the same.

Earlier this year, PBKS also appointed a new head coach in Trevor Bayliss, who guided England to the 2019 ODI World Cup title and KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Promoted

Notably, Dhawan was named in India's ODI squad for tours of New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively.

He, however, will lead the team against the Kiwis, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Virat Kohli all rested for the tour Down Under.