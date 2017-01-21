 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharama Included in Delhi Squad For Mushtaq T20

Updated: 21 January 2017 18:29 IST

Shikhar Dhawan has not been in best of form in the ongoing ODI series against England, failing to make an impression in the first two ODIs that India won. He has not been included in the India T20 side for the England series.

Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharama Included in Delhi Squad For Mushtaq T20
Shikhar Dhawan has only managed scores of 1 and 11 against England in the first 2 ODIs. © AFP

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma have been included in the Delhi Twenty20 squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Delhi will be captained by Gautam Gambhir while the squad will also feature young wicketkeeper-batsman Arjun Gupta, who has come in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant. Pant will be away on national duty after being included in the India squad for the Twenty20 series against England, starting January 26.

Shikhar Dhawan has not been in best of form in the ongoing ODI series against England, failing to make an impression in the first two ODIs that India won. He has not been included in the India T20 side for the England series.

Meanwhile, Ishant has not been in the scheme of things as far as limited overs matches is concerned. He would be gunning to make an impression before IPL auctions after being let go by Rising Pune Supergiants. He is currently without an IPL contract.

Delhi squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Milind Kumar, Kshitij Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Arjun Gupta (wk), Pawan Negi, Manan Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Tokas, Pradeep Sangwan, Subodh Bhati.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Shikhar Dhawan Ishant Sharma Rishabh Pant Cricket
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma included in Delhi team
  • Delhi will be captained by Gambhir in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
  • Rookie wicketkeeper-batsman Arjun Gupta has also made it to Delhi team
Related Articles
3rd ODI: India Look To Increase England Woes, Eye Series Whitewash
3rd ODI: India Look To Increase England Woes, Eye Series Whitewash
India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan in Hospital Ahead of Kolkata ODI
India vs England: Shikhar Dhawan in Hospital Ahead of Kolkata ODI
India A vs England XI: MS Dhoni Loses Last Match as Captain as Visitors Triumph
India A vs England XI: MS Dhoni Loses Last Match as Captain as Visitors Triumph
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 18 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.