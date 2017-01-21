Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharama Included in Delhi Squad For Mushtaq T20

Opener Shikhar Dhawan and pacer Ishant Sharma have been included in the Delhi Twenty20 squad for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The Delhi will be captained by Gautam Gambhir while the squad will also feature young wicketkeeper-batsman Arjun Gupta, who has come in as a replacement for Rishabh Pant. Pant will be away on national duty after being included in the India squad for the Twenty20 series against England, starting January 26.

Shikhar Dhawan has not been in best of form in the ongoing ODI series against England, failing to make an impression in the first two ODIs that India won. He has not been included in the India T20 side for the England series.

Meanwhile, Ishant has not been in the scheme of things as far as limited overs matches is concerned. He would be gunning to make an impression before IPL auctions after being let go by Rising Pune Supergiants. He is currently without an IPL contract.

Delhi squad: Gautam Gambhir (captain), Unmukt Chand, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Milind Kumar, Kshitij Sharma, Sarthak Ranjan, Arjun Gupta (wk), Pawan Negi, Manan Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Navdeep Saini, Vikas Tokas, Pradeep Sangwan, Subodh Bhati.

