Despite making his stance on India vs Pakistan matches in the World Championship of Legends tournament, Shikhar Dhawan was once again asked for his stand if the two teams square off in the semi-finals. Dhawan pulled out of the contest against Pakistan, along with a number of other Indian players like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, etc. The match was called off but, there still remains a possibility of India and Pakistan squaring off against each other in a potential semi-final.

When Dhawan was asked if his stand on the matter would remain the same in the semi-finals, the left-handed opening batter lost his cool at the reporter, saying such a question shouldn't have been asked.

"You're asking this question at the wrong time and place - you shouldn't have asked it. And even if I didn't play earlier, I still won't play now," Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan angry reply on If Pakistan reaches the semi-final against you… will you still play, or ask for a day off? #WCL25 pic.twitter.com/d96yRQpsp2 — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) July 26, 2025

Earlier, when the India vs Pakistan match in the league stage of the tournament was abandoned, a statement confirmed that Dhawan has ruled him out of any clash against Pakistan in the WCL, no matter if it comes in the semi-final or the final.

"This is to formally reiterate and confirm that Mr. Shikhar Dhawan will not be participating in any matches against the Pakistan team in the upcoming WCL League. This decision was communicated earlier during our discussion on call and WhatsApp dated 11th May 2025," read his statement.

The WCL, after cancelling the Indo-Pak contest, apologised for hurting sentiments by scheduling an India vs Pakistan match despite the recent Pahalgam tragedy.

"After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing the recent India vs Pakistan volleyball match along with a few other fixtures between the two nations in different sports, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL, just to create some happy memories for people around the globe.

"But maybe in the process, we ended up hurting the feelings of many and stirring emotions," the WCL statement read.