India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan and Ayesha Mukherji have gotten divorced after eight years of marriage. Ayesha Mukerji, in an Instagram post on Tuesday, said that she is now a two-time divorcee. The two had got married in 2012 and have a son, Zoravar. Ayesha Mukerji hails from Melbourne and used to be an amateur boxer. Dhawan is currently in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with the Delhi Capitals (DC), ahead of the resumption of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was halted in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dhawan has been a pivotal player for India for several years now, especially in the limited-overs formats.

The left-hander made his ODI debut in 2010 and in 2013, played his first Test for India, scoring a century on debut against Australia. His T20I debut came in 2011.

Dhawan has played 145 ODIs, 68 T20Is and 34 Tests for India.

The 35-year-old recently captained a young India side during their white-ball tour of Sri Lanka, with regular captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Rohit Sharma in England for the Test series there at the time.

While he led them to a 2-1 series win in the ODIs, the Indian team was hit with a Covid crisis, and eventually ended up losing the T20I series by the same margin.