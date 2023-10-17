Former Pakistan captain Shahidi Afridi announced the news of her sister's demise on Tuesday. Afridi took to social media to reveal that his sister was battling for her life in a hospital. Her health condition even prompted the retired cricketer to change his travel plans. While Afridi returned to see his ailing sister, she sadly passed away. On social media, Afridi also announced where and when will his sister's funeral taking place.

"Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return. With Heavy hearts we inform you that our beloved Sister passed away and her Namaz e Janazah will be at 17.10.2023 after Zuhur prayer at Zakariya masjid main 26th street Khayaban e Ghalib DHA," Afridi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

(إِنَّا ِلِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ,)

Surely we belong to Allah and to him we shall return.

Earlier, the Pakistan cricket great had posted: "I am travelling back to see you soon my love stay strong My sister is fighting for her life right now, I request you to make Duas for her health, will mean a lot. May Allah give her speedy recovery and a long healthy life Ya Rabb."

Many fans took to social media to offer their condolences to the cricketer following the tragedy.