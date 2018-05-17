Shahid Afridi To Miss ICC World XI's Charity Match Against West Indies

Shahid Afridi will miss the charity match featuring the World XI and the West Indies on May 31 as the former Pakistan captain is yet to recover fully from a knee injury. The 38-year-old, who was expected to make a comeback to international cricket in the T20 charity game, claimed that he will be needing another three-four weeks to recover completely. "Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasn't recovered fully yet. I'll need another 3-4 week. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me," Afridi said on Twitter on Thursday. Last month, Afridi, Shoaib Malik, and Sri Lankan Thisara Perera confirmed their participation for the ICC World XI in the T20I match to be played at Lord's. The match is being organised to raise funds for stadia in the Caribbean that were badly damaged following Hurricanes Irma and Maria last year, the statement added.

Went to see my doctor in Dubai, the knee hasnt recovered fully yet. I'll need another 3-4 weeks. Hoping to regain full fitness after that, keep praying for me. pic.twitter.com/U0gOX9PXtA — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 17, 2018

Afridi and Malik were part of the Pakistan squad that won the ICC World T20 2009 at Lord's, while Perera was a member of the Sri Lanka side that lifted the silverware in Dhaka in 2014.

Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik will also be a part of the ICC World XI's star-studded line-up which will be led by England's Eoin Morgan.

Top-ranked bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan along with Bangladesh stars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have also confirmed their participation. The New Zealand pair of Luke Ronchi and Mitchell McClenaghan will complete the ICC World XI line-up.

The Windies, led by Carlos Brathwaite, will boast of some big names like Chris Gayle, Marlon Samuels, Samuel Badree and Andre Russell.

The venues that will benefit include the Ronald Webster Park in Anguilla, the Sir Viv Richards Stadium in Antigua, the Windsor Park Stadium in Dominica, the A.O. Shirley Recreation Ground in the British Virgin Islands and the Carib Lumber Ball Park in St. Maarten.

(With IANS Inputs)